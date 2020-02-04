And now a note from the city of Dallas:

The city of Dallas will open an overnight temporary inclement weather shelter tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 4) in the basement of the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St. The temporary shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and closes at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Shelter staffing and management is a joint effort between several city departments and local partners who aide in providing services to those experiencing homelessness in the Dallas area.

Temperatures in Dallas are supposed to drop below freezing overnight, with sleet and snow possible on Wednesday.