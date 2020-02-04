Abounding Prosperity, Inc. Announces Grand Opening of HOPE Health and Wellness Center on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day!

Abounding Prosperity Inc. will celebrate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day at noon on Monday, Feb. 7 with the grand opening of the HOPE Health and Wellness Center at 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Helping Our People Equally Inc. (HOPE) Health and Wellness Center is a non-profit organization in South Dallas with a mission to increase the accessibility of affordable, comprehensive and culturally-competent healthcare services for minority communities, regardless of socioeconomic status, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. HOPE provides quality, confidential, professional health screenings and treatments for sexually transmitted infections, access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and non-occupational post-exposure prohylaxis (nPEP), Hep C confirmatory testing and referrals to Hep C treatment, rapid initiation of HIV medical care and linkage to long term HIV medical care.

HOPE also promotes sexual health to decrease the rate of HIV and STIs through education, prevention and treatment of HIV and STIs.

Tamara Stephney, executive director of HOPE, said, “AP Inc. and HOPE Health and Wellness Center are taking a giant leap forward and moving into facilities that will accommodate access to world class medical care, for optimal health outcomes for the community.”

AP, Inc. and HOPE will also commemorate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Monday. NBHAAD was first marked in 1999 as a grassroots-education effort to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS prevention, care and treatment in communities of color and has been observed on Feb. 7 every year since.

Kirk D. Myers, CEO of AP Inc., said, “We are excited to officially open HOPE to our community on this important day of awareness. The services offered at HOPE are much needed to combat the various health and social issues the LGBTQ color faces on a day to day basis here in the Dallas and entire North Texas area.”

For more information regarding the grand opening, contact Kenneth Johnson by phone at 214-421-4800 or by email at Kjohnson@aboundingprosperity.org.