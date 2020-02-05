Reactions to Trump’s SOTU address — and to Pelosi tearing up a copy of the speech — are mixed

Lisa Keen | Keen News Service

lisakeen@mac.com

The president’s list of special guests for his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, included the brother of a bisexual high school student who committed suicide last year after he was outed on social media.

The White House press release did not mention that the high school student, Channing Smith of Tennessee, was bisexual or that he was bullied over his sexual orientation. The president did not share his story with the nation or even acknowledge his brother Joshua’s presence at the event.

The president made a general statement: “Every young person should have a safe and secure environment in which to learn and to grow.” And he applauded First Lady Melania Trump for having launched a “Be Best” initiative, aimed at, among other things, discouraging cyber-bullying and attacks through social media.

It was a decidedly anti-climactic nod in an evening that was notable for its dramatic reveals — the reunion of a soldier with his family, a scholarship award to a young student and the presentation of a Presidential Medal of Freedom to right-wing radio talk figure Rush Limbaugh, who is battling cancer, in the middle of the formal address to the nation.

In announcing the award to Limbaugh, President Trump praised Limbaugh “for all you have done for our nation and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity.” Limbaugh is better known to the LGBT community for his anti-LGBT rhetoric, including statements derisive of laws that prohibit discrimination based on HIV infection.

President Trump also promised to “eradicate the AIDS epidemic in America by the end of this decade.” That stood out for Log Cabin Republicans spokesman Charles Moran, who called the speech “upbeat” and “forward thinking.”

“President Trump could have gone low but he went high and inspired the country to do the same,” said Moran. “I’m heartened that, for the second time in his State of the Union address, he recommitted to the initiative to end the spread of HIV/AIDS in 10 years. We haven’t forgotten, and neither has he.”

President Trump also said “everyone is made equal by the hand of almighty God.” But he said his administration would continue “defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools.”

That latter statement stood out for many LGBT activists. Sharon McGowan, national legal director for Lambda Legal, said Trump was “weaponizing religious liberty arguments.”

“This administration has relentlessly attacked not only the LGBT community, but also women, communities of color and religious minorities,” said McGowan. “And by using tonight’s State of the Union to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh, President Trump displays his utter disdain for the overwhelming majority of our country who neither look like him nor share his cynical world view.”

President Trump was probably displaying some disdain for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night when he declined to shake hands with her as he presented her with a copy of his speech, as is tradition. She seemed to return the favor at the end of his address when she tore up the copy of the speech and tossed it away in full view of the Congressional audience and television cameras following the president’s remarks.

While Pelosi’s actions drew immediate criticism from some, mostly Trump supporters who said that in tearing up her copy of the speech, Pelosi was disrespecting not just Trump but also all the people he mentioned in the speech. Others, however, saw Pelosi’s action as a profound political statement condemning Trump’s lies and actions.

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg appeared on MSNBC for some brief post-SOTU commentary. Buttigieg, who was in Concord, N.H., said he thought the address was “highly partisan, highly polarizing,” that it appeared to be pandering to Trump’s base of supporters and that it included “some disturbing efforts … to further divide the American people.”

© 2020 Keen News Service. All rights reserved.