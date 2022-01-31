With sub-freezing temperatures expected for at least two days in North Texas this week, the city of Dallas is offering emergency shelter for the city’s homeless population:

“The Office of Homeless Solutions announced Monday (Jan. 31) a new location for Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter that will open at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Fair Park’s Automobile Building, located at 1010 First Ave., Dallas, TX 75210. Entrance to the property is located at DART’s Fair Park Station pedestrian entrance, Lot 4B, or Gate 5. The Automobile Building is accessible from DART’s Fair Park Station entrance on Parry Avenue, Lot 4B, or Gate 5.

“At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, OHS will offer training to organizations interested in providing Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter. The link to the TIWS training presentation and application may be found on the City Calendar website and interested organizations must register in advance for the training. OHS will activate the opening of TIWS Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2-6, 2022 in the city of Dallas based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code.

“‘Due to the predicted severity and duration of inclement weather, Dallas is grateful for the support of Spectra as we announce the use of the Automobile Building at Fair Park to provide emergency temporary inclement weather shelter for the most vulnerable in our community,’ said Christine Crossley, Office of Homeless Solutions director. ‘This is a collaborative effort, with the existing partnership of OHS, area shelters, service providers, and temporary inclement weather providers moving to focus our collective efforts at one location.’

“Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and the vulnerability of the unsheltered population, access to TIWS shelters is limited to OHS and partnering staff. OHS Director Christine Crossley will have media availability at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, to walk through the Automobile Building prior to its Wednesday opening for TIWS.

“The Automobile Building in Fair Park will be open around-the-clock for the duration of the TIWS activation with on-site COVID-19 testing. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated and transported to a separate shelter. For the privacy and security of staff and guests, the COVID TIWS location is not being disclosed. The COVID-19 quarantine shelter will remain open with guests encouraged to remain in isolation until their allotted quarantine period expires. Doors will open at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“In addition to the Automobile Building in Fair Park, individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter at any of the city’s existing overnight shelter provider locations.”