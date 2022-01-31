Moderna announced last week that the first participants in its Phase 1 clinical trial of an experimental HIV vaccine have been vaccinated. The vaccine utilizes Moderna’s mRNA technology and is being conducted in partnership IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization.

The trial, titled IAVI G002, is testing a vaccine that “delivers HIV-specific antigens to the body with the goal of inducing an immune response,” CNN Health reports. The antigens were first developed by researchers at IAVI and Scripps Research, led by Dr. William Schief, and a proof of concept trial last year shows the antigens “produced the desired immune response in 97 percent of participants.” This new trial builds on the previous trial by adding a booster version and using the Modern mRNA technology use to create the company’s successful COVID-19 vaccine.

— Tammye Nash