To celebrate Valentine’s Day and the special bond between pets and their people, the SPCA of Texas is offering $14 adoptions through Feb. 28 on all adult dogs and cats at its Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas and its Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.

One such pet waiting to meet you is Wren (pictured), a 5-year-old Shepherd mix who is searching for a foster home and who was Dallas Voice’s Adoptable pet of the week for Jan. 28. She came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray, so not much is known about her past. Wren is a shy, sweet girl looking for a family to show her the ropes of being a pet, and she is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 6 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, one week of free on-demand training from the GoodPup training app, a rabies tag and a free leash or temporary cat carrier.

To view adoptable pets at the SPCA of Texas, visit SPCA.org/Adopt. To view all of the SPCA of Texas’ locations, visit SPCA.org/Locations.