She’s baaaaaaaaack!

Thanks to the COVID, it’s been a minute since Cassie Nova rounded up the freaks for a good show at JR.’s, but tonight they’re back with some virtual freakiness.

That’s right: Cassie Nova’s Twisted Steampunk FreakShow and Dragarama hits the virtual stage at 8 p.m. at Facebook.com/CassiesFreakShow.

“Grab a drink, pull up a chair, and let’s make this just like another Monday night at JR.’s,” said FreakShow ringmaster and emcee Cassie Nova.

The show, produced by Larry the Fairy, features April Rition, Ariel O’Hara, Stefani Graves, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Fantasha and — in her first appearance since her battle with COVID-19 — Chanel LaMasters.

Each performer’s cash app info will be available, so be sure and show them your appreciation! Check the Facebook page for more info.

— Tammye Nash