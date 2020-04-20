Texas Pride Impact Funds today (Monday, April 20) announced $120,000 in emergency grants to 26 different LGBTQ organizations across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of waiting until the fall to hand out its 2020 grants. Recipients were announced in a Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. today, with TPIF board members from around the state participating.

Austin board member Dr. Phillip Schnarrs explained that the TPIF board had decided on April 4 that it was necessary to make the emergency grants to “get funds to the valuable organizations who are helping the most vulnerable as a result of this pandemic, and to organizations whose operations and revenue have been impacted.”

DFW board member Deiadra Burns noted that the grants announced today are coming “six months ahead” of the planned distribution date. And DFW board member Judy Sherman added, “This pandemic magnifies the problems our community knows too well — basic needs, food, shelter and employment. Therefore, our funding is intended to support organizations providing critical services, including nutrition, food security, health and mental health.”

Harlingen board member Oscar Lopez said that over the last three years, TPIF has distributed more than $500,000 in grants to LGBTQ organizations across the state, and Houston board member Bryan Hlavinka thanked the “generous donors and corporate sponsors who believe in the long-term strategic vision of a statewide LGBTQ community organization.”

DFW board member Ron Guillard wrapped up the announcement event by thanking the “heroic front-line responders” in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The 26 recipients of TPIF’s COVID-19 Emergency Funding are:

Abounding Prosperity (Dallas) $3,000

allgo (Austin) $3,000

AIDS Services (Austin) $5,000

Black Trans Advocacy Council (Dallas) $3,000

Borderland Rainbow Center (El Paso) $10,000

Coalition for Aging LGBT (Dallas) $5,500

Communities of Color United: Coalition for Racial Justice (Austin) $2,500

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (Corpus Christi) $7,500

Dallas Hope Charities $3,000

Dune’s LGBT Homeless Solutions Foundation (Fort Worth) $5,000

Eagle Pass SAFE $3,000

Fundación Latinoamericana De Acción Social (Houston) $1,500

Legacy Counseling Center (Dallas) $5,500

Lesbian Health Initiative (Houston) $2,500

MCC San Antonio (San Antonio) $5,000

Montrose Center (Houston) $7,500

Montrose Grace Place (Houston) 5,500

Out in West Texas (Midland) $1,500

Pride Center (San Antonio) $5,000

Pride Community Clinic, UT Health (San Antonio) $7,500

Resource Center (Dallas) $7,500

River City Advocacy (New Braunfels) $5,000

Texas Tech LGBTQIA (Lubbock) $1,500

Thrive Youth Center (San Antonio) $5,500

Trans Pride Initiative (Dallas) $3,000

Waterloo Counseling Center (Austin) $5,500

Watch the complete announcement online at the TPIF Facebook page.