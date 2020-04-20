And interactive map shows where each state ranked. Source: WalletHub

Texas ranks at No. 22 on a list of “Best States for Working from Home,” compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, with data set ranging from the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and cybersecurity. The survey also takes into account factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state.

According to the study, Texas ranks:

27th out of 51 in share of population working from home before COVID-19.

19th in share of potential telecommuters.

32nd in households’ internet access.

1st in average home square footage.

40th in cybersecurity.

26th in overall retail price of electricity.

2nd in internet cost.

Delaware ranks first overall with a total score of 68.17, followed by Washington state, New Hampshire, Colorado and Georgia. The bottom five were Oklahoma at 47, Arkansas at 48, Mississippi ay 49, Hawaii at 50 and Alaska at 51. Alaska’s total score was 40.56.

The states were also ranked on “work environment” and “living environment.” Texas, with an overall score of 59.25, ranked 33rd in work environment and 8th in living environment.

To see the full report and read about the methodology, visit the WalletHub. Website.