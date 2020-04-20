For more than a century, people have dreamed of making it in Hollywood … and people of color and queer people are no exception, even decades ago. In gay uber-producer Ryan Murphy’s latest effort for Netflix, the limited series Hollywood, the lure of Tinseltown is explored for those traditional on the outside: A black screenwriter, a gay leading man, a talented black woman forced into maid roles, an aspiring actor making his way as a gigolo. The series — which features the usual suspects in a Murphy show (Dylan McDermott, Darren Criss) — drops on May 1, but here is the trailer. Looks fab.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

