The Complete Drag Q&A

Welcome, gorgeous readers! Today, we’re turning the spotlight on drag and Pride, and I’m here to spill the tea on all your burning questions. You’ve sent in some fabulous inquiries, and I’m ready to serve you the juiciest answers. Let’s dive right in!

QUESTION: I’ve always been curious about drag, but I’m not sure how it relates to Pride. Can you explain the connection? — Curious in Corpus Christi

ANSWER: Darling, you’ve hit the nail on the head! Drag and Pride are a match made in heaven. Pride celebrations are all about embracing and celebrating the LGBTQ community’s diverse identities, and drag is an art form that allows individuals to express themselves through stunning transformations, jaw-dropping performances and unapologetic authenticity. Drag queens and kings have been at the forefront of Pride events, using their artistry and charisma to spread love, acceptance, and fierce Pride.

I’ve always wondered how drag performers come up with their names. Is there a secret formula? — Name Curious in Dallas

Sweetie, choosing a drag name is like finding your alter ego. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula, but it usually involves a mix of creativity, wordplay and personal flair. Some performers take inspiration from pop culture icons; others play with puns, and many infuse their names with elements of their own identity or story. The goal is to find a name that feels powerful and embodies the essence of your drag persona. So, get those creative juices flowing and let your fabulous name shine!

I’m a cisgender woman, and I’ve always wanted to try drag. Can women be drag queens too? — Aspiring Queen in Austin

Absolutely, darling! Drag is an art form that transcends gender boundaries. While drag has historically been associated with men performing as glamorous queens, there’s no reason women can’t join the party. Women can step into the world of drag as fabulous drag queens or explore their own unique drag personas. Drag is all about self-expression, creativity and embracing your inner diva, regardless of gender identity.

I’m a shy person, but I’m fascinated by drag. Is it possible to be a drag queen or king if you’re introverted? — Quiet Dreamer in Houston

Absolutely, my introverted darling! Drag is a space where you can unleash your inner superstar, even if you’re naturally more reserved. Many drag performers identify as introverts and use drag as a means of self-expression and confidence-building. Once you step into your drag persona, you’ll find yourself embodying a larger-than-life character that can help you break out of your shell. The stage becomes a transformative space where you can shine, embrace your charisma and let your artistry do the talking.

I’ve been to drag shows and witnessed incredible lip-syncing performances. How do drag queens choose their songs? — Melody Admirer in San Antonio

Oh, honey, the song choice is a crucial part of a drag performance! Drag queens carefully select songs that resonate with their personality, showcase their talents or tell a captivating story. Some queens choose iconic pop anthems that get the crowd pumping, while others opt for emotional ballads that touch hearts. The key is to select a song that allows the performer to connect with the audience, evoke emotions and create a memorable experience.

It’s all about captivating the audience and leaving them wanting more!

I’m attending my first Pride event and want to show support for drag performers. What can I do to be an ally? — Supportive Spectator in El Paso

Darling, your desire to be an ally is fabulous! Here are a few ways you can support drag performers and show your love at Pride events:

• Cheer them on: Show your enthusiasm by clapping, hooting and hollering during performances. Your positive energy fuels their stage presence.

• Tip generously: Many drag performers rely on tips to support their craft. When a queen or king slays the stage, show your appreciation by tipping them generously. Trust me, they’ll appreciate it.

• Educate yourself: Take the time to learn about drag history, understand the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community and celebrate the contributions of drag performers throughout history. Knowledge is power, and it shows your commitment to being an informed ally.

• Be respectful: Respect personal boundaries and consent. Remember that drag performers are artists who deserve respect and appreciation both on and off stage.

• Amplify their voices: Share their performances on social media, attend their shows and promote their work. Help spread the word about the incredible talent in the drag community.

By taking these simple steps, you’ll be showing your support and making a positive impact in the world.

There you have it, my gorgeous readers! Your questions about drag and Pride have been answered with all the charisma and sass I can muster. Keep embracing your fabulous selves, supporting the drag community, and spreading love and acceptance wherever you go. Remember, we’re all stars in this fierce and fabulous journey of life! Stay fabulous, stay fierce! Cassie Nova

….

Okay y’all — How many of you realized that I did not write the above article? Bitch, A.I. wrote it!

Last weekend, I jokingly told some friends that I am so busy this week, I hope I have time to write a good article for Pride month. And they had their Chat A.I. app write something for me.

To be honest, it’s not bad. It makes some good points. But it literally sounds like such a cliché drag voice. It doesn’t have my flair or my southern charm. I honestly don’t think I sound that draggy and gay when I write …. Do I?

These damn computers are coming for our jobs. It’s the beginning of the end. The movie Terminator was actually a documentary. We are all screwed. Unplug it all before it kills us all!

In all seriousness, I hope you all have a fabulous Pride month — Bitchez!

Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous! XOXO, Cassie Nova