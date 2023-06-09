Debbie Messer traveled to North Texas for Dallas Pride to see the Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt panel honoring her late brother, Randy Moore. It was the first time Debbie had seen the panel, which was part of the original exhibit of the Quilt in 1987.
Dallas Pride and MetroBall (Photos courtesy Chad Mantooth and Eric Dickson)
