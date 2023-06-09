Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, center, battles Seattle Storm defenders during a May 26 WNBA game in Seattle. This Friday, June 9, Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury during the Wings’ annual Pride Night game, starting at 7 p.m. at College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. Get tickets at UTATickets.com. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Dallas’ own “Dancing Doll” Kennedy Davenport, pictured, joins fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Symone in headlining the entertainment at Arlington Pride, happening Saturday, June 10, from 6-11 p.m. at Levitt Pavillion. Admission is free, but you do need to reserve a ticket for admission at EventBrite.com. Get details at ArlingtonPride.org (Photo by Scotty Kirby)