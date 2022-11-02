Campus Pride, a nonprofit dedicated to building future leaders and making college and university campuses safer and more welcoming for LGBTQ people, has announced the creation of the Campus Pride Career Connect, a one-stop career engagement portal “creating meaningful, authentic relationships between LGBTQ young adults and prospective employers,” according to a Campus Pride press release.

The Campus Pride Career Connect platform released to the public today (Wednesday, Nov. 2).

This new platform allows LGBTQ students to connect with employees for specific career prep help or as mentors to assist on their career journey; get career prep, job skills and resources; and find jobs and internships in the fields that most interest them.

LGBTQ-friendly employers can use the Career Connect platform to “recruit a diverse talent pool of job candidates; connect with upcoming talent early in their college careers to build job skills and readiness; and offer their existing employees volunteer opportunities to get directly involved in helping LGBTQ+ young people as they start their career paths,” the press release noted.

Brian Roach, senior director of marketing at Ally Financial, said “As a company that embraces diversity and has created an inclusive workplace, the implementation of the Campus Pride Career Connect platform will ensure that Ally is connected to the best and brightest young talent. The market is especially competitive — having the platform available to our recruitment teams will help us build relationships with a new generation of leaders as they start their careers.”

Campus Pride Board Chair Tom Elliott, who graduated Camp Pride Leadership Academy in 2008, remarked, “The Campus Pride Career Connect began three years ago as an idea for ways to support LGBTQ young people as they make the transition from school to chosen career. I’m so thankful to all the Campus Pride staff, volunteers and board members for pushing this concept forward, and to each of our inaugural corporate partners for supporting and investing in the next generation of LGBTQ talent.”

The inaugural corporate partners to the Campus Pride Career Connect include PINK by Victoria Secret, Ally Bank and Peapod Digital Labs as platinum level partners, and Compass Group/Chartwells, Stanley Black & Decker, The Hershey Company, Reynolds American, Little Words Project, Albermarle, AAA — The Auto Club Group, The Campbell Soup Company, Teach for America, EPIC, Synechron Inc., Robinhood, Uber, Caring.org, and Red Ventures sponsors.

The Campus Pride Career Connect is available at CampusPrideCareerConnect.org. There is no cost for anyone signing up as students, connectors or as mentors. Companies and Career Centers may register as partners with a paid membership at various benefit levels to post jobs, internships, events, resources and more.

— Tammye Nash