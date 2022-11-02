Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, today (Wednesday, Nov. 2), issued a statement renewing the status of monkeypox as a public health emergency.

The statement, available Health and Human Services website, reads:

“As a result of the continued consequences of an outbreak of monkeypox cases across multiple states, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, pursuant to the authority vested in me under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, do hereby renew, effective November 2, 2022, my August 4, 2022, determination that a public health emergency exists nationwide.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have so far been 28,492 total confirmed monkeypox in the U.S. According to an Oct. 26 article in The Washington Post, the virus has caused at least 10 deaths in this country.

Also according to the CDC, Texas is one of only five states to have reported more than 1,000 cases. California has reported the most monkeypox cases with 5,450. New York has reported 4,112, and Florida has reported 2,741 cases. Texas is fourth with 2,722 cases, with Illinois rounding out the top five with 1,384.

The CDC reports 77,753 confirmed cases and 38 total deaths worldwide, as of today.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who chairs the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, applauded the decision to extend the public health emergency status.

“The Biden Administration’s declaration of MPV as a public health emergency in August was a critical step in prioritizing the health and safety of the American people, and today’s renewal will ensure continued support for our efforts to address this outbreak.

“Thanks to vaccination efforts across the country, the contraction and spread of MPV has decreased significantly,” Cicilline continued. “However, MPV continues to spread and is disproportionately impacting people of color. We must bolster support and resources — including by appropriating sufficient funds — to help these communities and end this outbreak.”

— Tammye Nash