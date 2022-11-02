The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival is back this weekend, Nov. 12-13, at Reverchon Park — just in time for some holiday shopping.

The arts festival is hope from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the park, located at 3505 Maple. It will showcase about 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers and more. There will also be artist demonstrations, local food trucks and vendors, live acoustic music, a children’s play area and more.

The festival is free and is open to all ages. Dogs are welcome as well.

Get more information at TurtleCreekArtsFestival.com, AFFPS.com or Facebook.com/TurtleCreekArtsFestival.

— Tammye Nash