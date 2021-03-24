Dr. Rachel Levine has made history by being the first openly-transgender person confirmed by the Senate to federal-level position.

Levine, a pediatrician and state health official from Pennsylvania, was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden to be assistant secretary.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who chairs the Equality Caucus in the House, called Levine’s confirmation “an historic moment for the transgender community.”

He continued, “With Levine’s bipartisan confirmation vote, she became the highest-ranking transgender official in U.S. history and will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for transgender people around the world. We particularly hope that young transgender people, who are currently facing relentless attacks from opponents of equality, will see in Dr. Levine a role model that proves that their options are unlimited. We congratulate Dr. Levine, and we look forward to collaborating with her as she takes on this important role.”

— Tammye Nash