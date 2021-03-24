Equality Texas is issuing an “an all hands on deck” call for anyone willing and able to testify Friday, March 26, against Senate Bill 29, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s anti-trans youth sports ban, on the agenda for the Senate State Affairs Committee. The committee meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Equality Texas is looking for people who can go to Austin to testify in person, those who can submit written testimony and those who can submit virtual video testimony against the bill.

“We want to pack the committee hearing with as many Equality Texans as possible to show that this discriminatory legislation is dangerous, misguided and completely unnecessary,” Equality Texas organizers said in an email announcing the effort.

Those can appear in person to testify are asked to SIGN UP HERE, and Equality Texas will send you a follow-up email with instructions on testifying, talking points on this bill and a rallying location for supporters to meet up at the Capitol on Friday.

Those who can’t make it to Austin can USE THIS LINK to draft a written testimony in opposition to SB 29. Written testimony should include your name, where you are from and your position on the bill. Equality Texas will then deliver the written testimony to the committee.

Once you have your testimony written out, take two minutes more to record it on video as a virtual testimony. These virtual testimonies will be used on social media to tag elected officials on the committee, so that they know Texans are opposed to the bill.

Submit your VIRTUAL TESTIMONY HERE.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” organizers stressed, “and we cannot do it without you.”

Those planning to go to Austin to testify in person need to be cognizant of the safety protocols in place to guard agains the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are no longer required to wear face masks, and visitors are encouraged to undergo COVID testing — offered free of charge on the Capitol grounds — before entering the building. Read the rules and requirements here.

— Tammye Nash