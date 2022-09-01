The Boston Police Department is investigating a bomb threat called in on Tuesday night, Aug. 30, to Boston Children’s Hospital, which has been targeted in recent weeks by right-wingers angry that the hospital provides gender-affirming health care to transgender youth.

Hospital officials told NBC News that they had “moved quickly” to protect patients and staff after receiving the threat. Boston PD sent in a bomb squad at about 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, but “no suspicious items were recovered or located,” NBC reports. A Boston police detective told NBC on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that “It’s still an active investigation.”

Hospital officials earlier in the month had warned employees about “mounting threats” from right-wing anti-trans activists who were spreading lies on social media, and the hospital had already begun coordinating with law enforcement to address the threats, an Aug. 16 report by NBC notes.

— Tammye Nash