Rochelle Garza, the Democratic nominee for Texas State Attorney General, today (Thursday, Sept. 1) announced that she has received the endorsement of Equality Texas, the statewide LGBTA advocacy organization.

Garza, in a written statement announcing the endorsement, said, “Every Texan has a constitutional right to be treated equally under the law, to marry whomever they love and to have the freedom to be who they are. While twice-indicted Ken Paxton chooses to engage in culture wars and attack the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve spent my entire career defending the civil rights of all Texans.

“Texas is big enough for all of us, and as your next attorney general, I will defend and protect the rights of every Texan, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” she added.

Equality Texas has not yet commented on the endorsement.

— Tammye Nash