AIDS Outreach Center today (Thursday, Sept. 1) announced plans for its first-ever Red Ribbon Gala in recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 at The Ashton Depot in Fort Worth. The formal event will include a sit-down dinner, an “in memorium” remembrance, a silent auction and live music by Manhattan Band.

As AOC’s signature fundraising event of the year, the Red Ribbon Gala has already received a $25,000 commitment from a key sponsor.

AOC will unveil the Roy C. Brooks Testing and Outreach Center mural — a modern design created by North Texas’ visionary artist Claudia Mayson — early in the evening of Dec. 1 on the first floor of the Beach Street office.

AOC was founded in 1986 as a grassroots organization responding to the HIV epidemic and has since been a leader in North Texas in the fight against HIV. Each year, 42 staff members provide services and education to more than 2,000 people living with HIV and prevention services to over 3,500 people in our community. Today, AOC is the largest non-profit AIDS service organization serving Tarrant, Erath, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somerville and Wise counties.

— Tammye Nash