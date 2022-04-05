Black Tie Dinner starts its 41st year on Wednesday, April 6, with the Kickoff Reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at On The Levee, 1108 Quaker St. in Dallas’ Design District.

The event, presented by PNC Bank, with feature special entertainment by Chris Chism and will give attendees their first look at the beneficiaries for 2022 and the 2022 Black Tie Dinner theme.

Tickets for the kickoff are $50 donation per person, available at EventBrite.com.

This year’s Black Tie Dinner is set for Sept. 24 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Downtown Dallas. This year’s co-chairs are Terry Loftis and Regina Lyn.

—Tammye Nash