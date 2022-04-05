Even though Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law is already being challenged in court, and even though mental health experts have already said the Florida law and others like it could harm children’s mental health, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday, April 4, declared that he intends to make passage of such a law one of his top priorities in the next session of the Texas Legislature, coming in 2023.

In case you haven’t heard about it yet, the Florida bill recently signed into law by right-wing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibits classroom lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity for kids below the fourth grade or any instruction that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for older students.

And, like Texas’ new anti-abortion law, enforcing the Florida law is up to individuals: A parent can sue a school district for damages if they believe it has broken the law. If they win, parents will receive money and recoup attorney fees.

Proponents of the Florida law are quick to point out that the legislation doesn’t actually mention the word “gay” and so the “Don’t Say Gay” nickname is inaccurate, and it really doesn’t target LGBTQ people, the intent is pretty obvious despite their protests. But DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, posted on Twitter that it is more accurately described as an “anti-grooming bill.” And in signing the legislation, DeSantis himself ranted about “liberal politicians” trying to “sexualize” children. Of course, “grooming” and “sexualizing” children totally only applies to LGBTQ folks because straight folks never molest children, and they never “sexualize” kids by asking kindergarteners about their boyfriends or girlfriends — right?

The Texas Legislature doesn’tbegin it doesn’t start until January, but Patrick said the issue will be addressed in Education Committee hearings before then.

Of course, Patrick is up for re-election in November, and if he is defeated at the polls, he won’t be setting any legislative priorities. Just sayin’.

— Tammye Nash