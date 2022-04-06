Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball hosts Pride Night at Fair Park Coliseum Friday night, April 8, and ticket-buyers can get a discount when they use the code PRIDE to purchase their tickets here. Representatives of Dallas Pride will be in attendance to talk to folks about the return of Pride live and in person on June 4-5, after two years of pandemic.

Athletes Unlimited is a new concept in professional sports that has eliminated the idea of team owners, replacing them with athelete leaders. In AU Volleyball, a professional indoor volleyball league founded in the U.S. in 2021, players are not committed to a specific team. Instead, they switch teams each week of the season, with players who earn the most points in one week becoming captains for the next week and forming new teams.

Tickets start at $8, and Friday night’s match-up features Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz. Doors open at 5 p.m., and play starts at 6 p.m.

This will be Game 21 in Week 4 of the season. Games continue through Week 5 (April 10-15) at Fair Park Coliseum. Find the schedule — and more about AU sports including softball, basketball and lacrosse — at the Athletes Unlimited website.

— Tammye Nash