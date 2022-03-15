Since Gov. Greg Abbott’s crusade on trans rights, music and song charts magazine Billboard has taken the issue to its readers. The magazine announced a series of discussions with transgender artists here in the state and their response to Abbott’s anti-trans initiatives that include investigating parents of trans children as potential abusers. On Monday, Billboard posted its interview with North Texas singer Dahlia Knowles of Lorelei K.

Lorelei K recently dropped its newest album Swimming Pool Eternity on Feb. 25 and recently announced it has joined with Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum for some West Coast tour dates. Princess is led by Dexter actor Michael C. Hall. Lorelei K will join the bill as a support act beginning March 20 through April 17.

RELATED: Denton trans singer Dahlia Knowles goes dark with new music

In the interview, Knowles discussed the beginning of her transition in a religious household, trans tokenism and her thoughts on a certain governor. Here are some highlights:

“I started making music around the same time that I started transitioning, back when I was around 16 or 17. I was using it, at the time, as a situation where all of my writing had to do with my trans experience.”

“Because I grew up in a Christian household, and especially one that’s in the South in Texas, it was hard to express how I was feeling to anyone for a really long time without getting pushback — the 2010s were way different than now. The resources just weren’t quite as “there” as they are now. So it was really, really hard.”

“Whenever we talk about this, there’s immediately these weird misunderstandings — it’s not like these kids are getting breast augmentations and facial feminization surgery, we’re usually just talking about hormone blockers. That’s it. Greg Abbott and his crowd really love to take a small concept and create a huge thing out of it, you know what I mean?”

Read the entire article here.