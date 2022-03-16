InterPride, the international organization made up of Pride organizations from around the world and the driving force between the biennial WorldPride celebrations, has organized the Silence to Solidarity Global Concert, an international live-streaming fundraising concert set for March 19, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the LGBTQ community of Ukraine. Remaining proceeds will go to help replenish InterPride’s own coffers, which have been exhausted over the last two years of worldwide pandemic.

Today (Tuesday, March 16) InterPride announced that Eurovision Song Contest winner and international musical sensation Netta will headline the concert. “Netta is a proud LGBTQIA+ ally and has graced many of Europe’s finest Pride stages across 16 countries, including France, Germany, Poland, England and Switzerland,” InterPride said in a press release. “She will perform her first U.S. shows in NYC at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on Tuesday, March 22, and The Bowery Ballroom on Wednesday, March 23, and then [will be] in Los Angeles for two shows at the Moroccan Lounge on Wednesday, March 30.”

For more about Netta, visit her website here.

The 90 minute concert will stream live on InterPride’s Facebook Page, InterPride’s Twitch channel, streaming partner, Revry’s YouTube channel, their website, and their other broadcasting platforms, on Saturday, March 19, at beginning at 4 p.m. central.

Also appearing are actor Philemon Chambers, actor/activist Lea Robinson, singer/actor/producer Angel Bonilla, singer/actor Lyle Anthony, singer/actor Jennifer Leigh Warren, singer/actor Michael Shepperd, singer/somgwriter Saro, singer Leopold, entrepreneur/activist Bandy Kiki, musicians/actors Mortasay Duos, singer/songwriter Matthew Presidente and actor/activist Calpernia Addams.

InterPride’s partners for the concert are Revry, Happy Socks and Tripadvisor.

Robyn Kennedy, InterPride vice president of global outreach and partnerships, said, “The Pride movement exists to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ communities. One of the most effective ways of achieving this goal is to raise funds for those communities that need it most. The Silence to Solidarity Global Concert will be a unique and highly entertaining means of raising funds. We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible talent and creativity featured in the concert.”

InterPride will support member Pride organizations, Kyiv Pride and Kharkiv Pride, in Ukraine. A portion of the proceeds raised during our upcoming Silence to Solidarity Global Concert will go to these two organizations.

For more information on the concert and InterPride, visit the InterPride website here and here. You can also donate to InterPride at the website.

— Tammye Nash