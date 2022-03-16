Texas State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, the Democrat representing District 104 in Dallas and one of the founders of the Texas House’s LGBT Caucus, has been named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year, which recognizes “strong and resilient women who have been champions of change across the country, leading and inspiring as they promote and fight for equity, and give others a place to seek help and find hope.”

Rep. Gonzalez was recognized for her work to defend against attacks on the LGBTQ community and her dedication to protecting voting rights in the Texas Legislature.

Gonzalez said she is “extremely honored and humbled to be chosen as one of USA Today’s Women of the Year alongside so many women champions across the United States.”

She continued, “Throughout my life, I have been inspired and encouraged by many strong women who have guided me to where I am today. I hope my continued advocacy will inspire our next generation of female leaders who will fight injustice fearlessly and help close the gender gap in the Texas House.

“As long as the LGBTQ+ community and our right to vote are under attack at the Texas Capitol, I will be prepared to fight on behalf of House District 104 and all Texans,” she concluded.

Visit the USA Today website to read more about Gonzalez.

— Tammye Nash