The Grapevine Bar on Maple Avenue — the perennial winner of the Readers Voice Award for best straight bar for LGBTQs, including this year — will be closed for the next several days as repairs are made following an accident today involving a nearby billboard.

Grapevine owner Michelle Honea said that as workers were making repairs and update to the billboard overlooking the bar’s patio area, a piece of the billboard fell onto the patio fence. While damage to the fence itself was not extensive, the piece of the billboard also landed on the electrical wires to the Grapevine, knocking out the bar’s electrical service.

Honea said no one was injured in the accident, and an electrician and an Oncor representative has already been out, and the repair process is underway. It is expected, however, to take several days.

In the meantime, Honea said, a generator has been brought in to keep the coolers working until electrical service can be restored.

Honea said she does not know exactly when the bar will be able to re-open, but she encouraged patrons to watch the Grapevine’s social media pages and its website for updates.

(Photos provided by Michelle Honea)

— Tammye Nash