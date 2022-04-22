Earlier this week, Janelle Monae spoke their truth on Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith. Monae revealed how they identify and their path to that.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman … solely,” Monae said.

In the episode, the roundtable discussed a variety of topics including Monae’s new book, coming out to the family and self-wroth. In the episode, Monae’s mother joined the conversation and discussed their coming out. Watch the episode on Facebook here.

Rufus Wainwright premieres “Puttin’ on the Ritz” video today

The Canadian singer is famous for his love of Judy Garland. His Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall album is iconic in the queer music continuum and cemented his superfan status of the legend. In June, he’ll release RufusDoes Judy at Capitol Studios – an all-new performance of his groundbreaking tribute to Judy Garland recorded last year at Los Angeles’ famed Capitol Studios. The album will drop in time to celebrate Garland’s 100th birthday.

As a preview, Wainwright dropped the video for “Puttin’ on the Ritz” from the upcoming album.

Later this month, Wainwright will kick off his Unfollow the Rules tour in Vancouver. He will play the Majestic Theatre here in Dallas on Sept. 14.

Queer artist Tanzer releases the mini-album Disco Automatic

In celebration of Friday’s release of her brand new mini-album Disco Automatic, Australian-based singer, DJ, artist and queer community member Tanzer has released the music video for “Destination Love” featuring queer art duo The Huxleys.

Described as a Eurotrash fever dream, the video mixes kitsch with video references from Leigh Bowery to Tweety Bird to Jean Paul Gaultier leaving a glittery daze in its wake..

Watch the video below:

