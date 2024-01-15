Everybody’s best friends from the ’80s are back — with plenty of cheesecake and laughs — as AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue Jan. 30-Feb. 4.

The show — described as “a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced — brings Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia into 2023, with Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose are busy with their new sex app for seniors called “CreakN,” while Dorothy is just trying to hold everything together with help from a new sex-crazed and much younger lover.

The play was written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End, and directed by Eric Swanson, cofounder and executive director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Rose and Jason Bowen as Stanley. Producers are Murray and Peter Present.

Tickets range from $45-$65, available online at ATTPAC.org and by calling the box office at 214-880-0202.

Find more information about the show and the cast at GoldenGirlsTour.com.

— Tammye Nash