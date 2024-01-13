Local queer musician debuts album with a Deep Ellum release party on Saturday

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

The next few days are gonna be big for singer-songwriter Katherine Paterson. On Sunday, she will drop her first album Wake at Deep Ellum Art Co. with a release party and show. Co-produced by Dallas Social Queer Organization (DSQO), the night features Paterson performing songs from the release along with performance by nonbinary artist Kaatii.

“I am really excited to share my debut album Wake with a live audience,” Paterson said in a press release. “This project is so close to my heart, and partnering with DSQO to cultivate a safe space for LGBTQ+ musicians and music-lovers to come together gives me so much hope.”

The Dallas-based singer talked about the album’s themes of grief as she readied for this weekend’s show as well as where her inspiration stemmed from.

“I was reading the last volume of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman while I was working on these songs so the title was inspired by that,” she said. “In large part, this album chronicles my journey of grief and all the different complexities within that.”

The 28 year-old explained that the loss of a childhood friend left her with an array of feelings to sort through. Paterson tried navigating and reconciling feelings of guilt and things left unsaid. But to do so her way was to write songs.

“It’s hard to sit in those feelings and I had my perspectives in my songwriting,” she said. “When the whole thing was in front of me, I had this new vantage point. Now it feels nice to now be able to share this with people. That’s what songwriting is about – connecting and sharing. That feels wonderful.”

Her songs such as “Eulogy” and “Brittany” are described as those that grapple with the pain of losing someone while “Muscle to Bone” and “Priscilla” for her breathe in stillness and joy.

Paterson does say the album isn’t a downer though.

“There are some sad songs but also happy songs as well,” she said.

While Paterson debuts her new album, she has already been making her way through the local music scene. She has played with Sofar Sounds and performed at Rockwood Music Hall, Poor David’s Pub, Opening Bell Coffee while also being featured on radio stations KXT and KOOP.

Paterson is here by way of Maryland via New York. Her partner Lily Lane, also a musician, is from here and amid layoffs and shutdowns, they ended up here in McKinney.

“There’s so much music happening here and so many fantastic places to play,” she said. “And I do like McKinney. Where we live, close to downtown speaks to my sustainable brain because of its walkability.”

Dallas (and McKinney) is a good fit for Paterson, but with a new album and DIY approach, she’s booking her tour for the album that will take her to Houston on January 20 and Austin on January 22 at the Mohawk.

First, she’s gonna get through her Sunday show – barring inclement weather too. It’s a big rainbow party with DSQO, Kaatii, Paterson with her band and her new album and sustainable merch.

That may be enough for a big week, but a couple days after, Paterson also celebrates her birthday.

Perfect timing overall.

Click here for tickets to the Dallas album release. Learn more about the singer at KatherinePatersonmusic.com.