Officials with the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund announced today (Wednesday, Jan. 17) that the two organizations are merging into a single entity known as Advocates for Trans Equality.

Once the merger takes effect, TLDEF Executive Director Andy Marra will be CEO of the new organization, while NCTE Executive Director Rodrigo Heng Lehtinen will be executive director, according to a press release announcing the impending merger.

“This merger is an important step forward in our shared mission to create a future where trans people are no less than equal,” the press release said. “By combining our strengths, resources and fierce commitment to justice, we believe we can be a single powerful force on behalf of trans people in the U.S.”

The press release noted that the public will be kept up to date on all new developments as the new organization takes shape over the coming months, adding that public feedback will be “invaluable as we write this new chapter together. .. We’re genuinely grateful for each and every one of you. Your continued support means the world to us and we can’t wait to embark on this new journey as one united force.”

The press release concluded, “We know that change can be exciting, but it can also raise questions and concerns. We want you to know that we’re still here for you, and you can reach out to us at info@transgenderlegal.org at any time.”