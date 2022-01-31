Let me start here with a shoutout to my buddy — and former Dallas Voice staff writer — James M. Russell for sharing this Texas Monthly article with me about a Texas candidate in the GOP Primary for Texas House District 136 who is sounding the warning that furries are forcing middle and high schools in the Round Rock ISD to make accommodations for them by — get this — lowering the tables in the cafeteria show they can eat like animals.

That seat is currently held by Democrat state Rep. John Bucy III. He has no opponent in the Democratic Primary. Two candidates are vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Bucy in the general election next November. One of those two candidates, Michelle Evans, recently tweeted that “Cafeteria tables are being lowered in certain @RoundRockISD middle and high schools to allow ‘furries’ to more easily eat without utensils or their hands (ie, like a dog eats from a bowl).”

Evans, Texas Monthly notes, is “an activist who works with the local chapter of conservative parents’ group Moms for Liberty and who cofounded the anti-vaccine political action committee Texans for Vaccine Choice, back in 2015” see, she was anti-vaxx before being anti-vaxx was cool). She is facing off against Amin Salahuddin in the GOP Primary.

Texas Monthly goes on to explain where Evans likely got the idea that the furries are taking over Round Rock ISD, and the background on this and similar ridiculous claims about furries and public schools. I’ll let you head on over to the TM website for all that info.

I just want to say, first of all, Evans’ claim is not true. And second, for god’s sake people! Stop with the stupidity already!

— Tammye Nash