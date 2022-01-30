UPDATE: According to Cannon Brown, who was at the scene of the shooting, witnesses have said the suspect in the shooting left the scene in a black coupe. The victim had suffered a single gunshot wound and had been transported to the hospital. Police at the shooting scene on Wycliff said the suspect vehicle had been located on Gilbert Street.

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Douglas Avenue, according to updates on the Citizen App. The shooting reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. Citizen App said the suspect may be driving a blue sedan.

A different source tells Dallas Voice the shooting happened after a car accident on Wycliff Avenue near Cedar Springs, and that police are searching for an Hispanic man wearing blue jeans and a vest and carrying a backpack who may be connected to the shooting. The suspect is supposedly on foot and may be near the 3700 block of Holland Ave.

— Tammye Nash