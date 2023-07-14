Miss Gay USofA Newcomer 2022 Sapphire Davenport of Fort Worth

Miss Gay USofA national pageant comes to Dallas’ Round-Up Saloon

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

The Miss Gay USofA Newcomer Pageant is being held next week, July 18-20, at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road, with the reigning Miss Gay USofA Sapphire Davenport of Fort Worth on hand to crown her successor.

Twenty-five queens from around the country are coming to Dallas to compete in the

pageant after earning that right with wins in preliminary pageants. In addition to three full days of competition, the 25 contestants will also be volunteering with Oak Lawn United Methodist Church’s program to feed homeless people on Wednesday.

This week Terrance Hines, one of three promoters for Miss Gay USofA Newcomer, took time to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice about the pageant and the contestants.

Dallas Voice: Hi Terrance. What is your role in Miss USofA newcomer, and how long have you been involved? Terrance Hines: I am one of the three co-promoters for Miss Gay USofA Newcomer along with Bradley Jackson and Stephan Reynolds. Our team took over Miss Gay USofA Newcomer in August of 2022.

Tell me about the background of the pageant. How many years has it been around and where did it start? Miss Gay USofA Newcomer was initially held in 2010 with the coronation of Phalon Steele. The pageant was originated to give those up-and-coming entertainers a platform to compete. This, in turn, would give them the support of promoters and the system to be groomed in order to be successful after elevating from the Newcomer system.

What is the Miss USofA Newcomer pageant’s connection to Miss USofA pageant? Miss Gay USofA Newcomer is like the daughter of Miss Gay USofA. Being Miss Gay USofA Newcomer gives the queen an opportunity to reign with Miss Gay USofA and learn and groom themselves.

What makes a contestant a “newcomer”? And how does someone get to the national pageant? A newcomer is a contestant who has little to no experience in pageantry, or someone who is starting out in the drag world. They also cannot have won any other national pageant, such as Continental, America, AAG, MBA or MBU. In order to get to nationals, the contestant must qualify through preliminary competition and win or place first alternate.

Tell me about the pageant next week. What are are the dates? What categories will they compete in, and what happens each night of the pageant? Next week, the pageant will be held at the Round-Up Saloon Tuesday through Thursday, July 18-20. On Tuesday and Wednesday, each contestant will have personal interview during the day. At night they are split into groups to compete in evening gown and talent. On Thursday, the contestants will enjoy brunch and category awards leading up to Final Night that evening.

On Final Night, the top 12 contestants with the highest scores out of prelim nights will battle for the title of Miss Gay USofA Newcomer. Their interview scores carry over, but they will compete in Evening Gown and Talent again that night.

What else do people need to know about the Miss USofA Newcomer Pageant and the pageant system? Miss Gay USofA Newcomer prides itself on tradition, integrity and service. We have teamed up with Oak Lawn United Methodist Church to assist with feeding and providing for the homeless community on Wednesday, July 19, during lunch.

We believe in giving back to the community as well as bridging gaps in our communities. Miss Gay USofA Newcomer will be growing into great things to come for many years.