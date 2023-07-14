Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JULY

• July 14: Bastille on Bishop

Celebrate Oak Cliff’s French roots. Enjoy live music and dancing in the streets while roaming Bishop Arts District from 6-10 p.m. Tickets available to the annual cocktail competition on ticketor.com.

• July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 15: Pride Social Networking Event

Bringing people of all backgrounds together from 7-9 p.m. at Tru Hotel by Hilton. Hosted by Fern Connections, Wil Turner and Saint Khristopher. RSVP at Eventbrite.com. More info at FernConnections.com.

• July 15: PSSA Night at Globe Life Field

PSSA and Pride Frisco will be at Globe Life Field where the Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians at 3:05 p.m. Tickets $32 at https://fevogm.com/event/Pssaleague/offer.

• July 18: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• July 18-19: LGBTQ Workplace Alliance and DEI Conference

Join the Texas LGBTQ+ Chambers of Commerce for the 2nd annual LGBTQ+ Workplace Alliance Summit. The Summit focuses on building leadership skills, networking, and career development for LGBTQ+ Employee/Business Resource Group leaders from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, 3939 Valley View Lane, Building H. $95 one day. $150 two day includes DEI conference. LGBTChamber.com.

• July 19: Fairway to Equality

Round up your team of four and join the HRC Fairway to Equality golf tournament kickoff event from 6-8 p.m. at Maple Landing, 5855 Maple Ave.

• July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• July 23: Erykah Badu

Dallas favorite Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey brings her Unfollow Me Tour home to the American Airlines Center. UnfollowMeTour.com.

• Through July 26: ‘The Butterfly’s Evil Spell’ by Hip Pocket Theatre

Gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s story about unrequited love plays out in a whimsical setting of insects at this outdoor Fort Worth stage. HipPocket.org.

• July 30: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal at the Landmark Dinner at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Aug. 22: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Aug. 24: Come Out Against Cancer

North Texas Get Screened Campaign to support LGBTQ communities by providing cancer screening outreach, education and referrals from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Howel and Dragon, 1130 Dragon St. #120. COAC2023.givesmart.com.

• Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers at The Empire Room in Dallas.

• Aug. 26: Dallas Pride Street Party

First ever Dallas Pride Street Party takes place on Cedar Springs Road and is a free event.

• Aug. 27: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

• Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

• Sept. 2: Met GAYla

Fashion, music and art show and auction at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Benefits Pride in Dallas Parade.

• Sept. 4: Labor Day

• Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

• Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

• Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

• Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

• Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel.

• Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

• Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

• Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

• Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve