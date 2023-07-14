Sweet Red is 59 pounds of energy, and, at five years and three months old, this guy’s ready to settle down in his loving forever home. He is an Australian cattle dog mix with flecks of red throughout his white coat and a little extra red around his eyes and tail. With his striking brown eyes, sharp facial features and pointed ears, Red always appears to be standing at attention. But offer him a treat or two and he’s happy as a clam — wiggling and jumping and so glad to have your pets and words of encouragement. Although Red loves to play, he would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Make an appointment to meet Red today and be sure to bring any children or other dogs that will be living in the home to meet him, too. Visit Red’s profile on the SPCA of Texas website to learn more about him and make an appointment at SPCA.org/Adoptable/Red. Through the end of July, all adult animal adoptions (animals six months and older, which includes Red) are only $25 at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.Just like all pe ts at the SPCA of Texas, Red has been neutered, microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines.