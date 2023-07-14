The LGBT Chamber hosts Workplace Alliance Summit and Texas Diversity Equity and Inclusion Conference

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce are hosting two days of back-to-back conferences at Dallas College’s Brookhaven campus on July 18 and 19.

Tuesday’s LGBTQ+ Workplace Alliance Summit is the only statewide gathering of LGBTQ employee groups in Texas. The summit will focus on building leadership skills, networking and career development for LGBTQ Employee Resource Group leaders.

The summit is a program of the Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce, a coalition of the Texas-based chambers in Houston, Austin and San Antonio as well as the North Texas chamber. ERG leaders will participate in a full day of programming on topics including mental health in the workplace and table topics. It will also include the BERG Leadership LAB, an exclusive, intensive experience for ERG leaders.

This is the second annual workplace summit hosted by the four Texas chambers.

On Wednesday, the eighth Texas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference, also being held at the Brookhaven campus of Dallas College, will bring together DEI practitioners and consultants, employee resource group members and supplier diversity professionals. In peer groups and professionally-led sessions, attendees will learn about current issues facing LGBTQ people in the work force and other diverse talent. They will also have a chance to learn new skills and share best practices.

Jayzen Patria is the DEI morning plenary speaker. A personal branding expert and diversity advocate helping transform organizations through the power of people finding their authentic voice and bringing their full selves to work, he has participated in Out & Equal, South by Southwest and many other similar events.

Patria is a 25-year learning and development veteran of Fortune 100 companies, including General Electric and Comcast NBCUniversal. He has worked with some of the world’s top entertainment, tech and media brands, including Bravo, AT&T Entertainment, Univision, Viacom and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In addition, he will lead conference attendees through two of his workshops — Think Like a CEO and Lead With Your Brand.

Think Like a CEO is a bootcamp that teaches how to align your business imperatives through effective goals, roles and processes.

Lead With Your Brand is specially designed for leaders and professionals to build winning, super-premium, personal brands using a real marketer’s toolkit. Participants will build a plan to become their best professional self by turning up their brand volume.

Other DEI conference issues that will be addressed include the future of DEI, invisible diversity, bringing your values to work and hate in the workplace. An analysis of recent Supreme Court decisions will include their impact on business and on the LGBTQ community.

The conferences run from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in Building H, 3939 Valley View Lane. Registration for one day is $95 and for two days is $150. Registration is on Eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Lisa Howe at the North Texas Chamber at lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.