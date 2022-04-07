Two murder cases have been finalized over the last week, after defendants in each pleaded guilty.

John Contreras

On May 31, John Contreras was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 21, 2018, death of Tristan Banks. Contreras was originally charged with first-degree felony murder after shooting Banks at Contreras’ home in Irving.

Contreras claimed he and Banks, his former roommate, had gone out to eat at a restaurant but had gotten into an argument afterwards and that by the time they reached the house in Irving, the argument had turned physical. Contreras, who was 40 at the time, admitted to police that he shot Banks, then 22, but claimed he did so in self-defense when Banks started hitting him.

A friend of Banks told Dallas Voice this week that the victim’s family is unhappy that Contreras, now 43, was allowed to plead to a manslaughter charge rather than being tried for first-degree murder, and they are not satisfied with the four-year sentence.

Kamron Michael Bell

In a second case, jurors today (Thursday, April 7) sentenced Kamron Michael Bell, 32, to 40 years in prison after Bell pleaded guilty Monday, April 5, to murdering David Eugene Young, 38, on Sept. 13, 2020.

Bell testified during the trial that he shot and beat Young, who he described as his best friend, after the two had spent several hours mixing cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and alcohol at Young’s apartment on Dickason Street, and that he was hallucinating at the time and still does not clearly remember what happened. He claimed that he had gone to the bathroom and became uncomfortable and punched Young when Young would not leave the bathroom.

Bell shot Young and then followed him outside as the injured man tried to get away. Video shot by a neighbor and shown to jurors during the sentencing showed Bell standing over Young on the lawn, beating him viciously.

Bell then ran from the scene and into traffic on Wycliff Avenue. He was hit by a car and was treated for his injuries before being taken to jail.

— Tammye Nash