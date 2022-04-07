Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

REVIEW: The Sound of Music remains grand on a smaller stage

The hills were alive on opening night last week of Dallas Theater Center’s production of the The Sound of Music. The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is practically embedded into people’s collective memory through the iconic Julie Andrews movie. A community theater staple and a recent TV adaptation prove that the songs and story are perpetually beloved and sometimes inescapable.

Director Kevin Moriarty brought a distinctly different touch to this show that gave it some darkness and texture without compromising the delight of the show and its second-act drama.

The set immediately makes an impression with a massive rose window and staircase depicting both the abbey and the Von Trapp’s estate as well as a crumbling building perhaps symbolizing the crumbling Austria as the Nazis make way into the country. The backdrop was rather dark in but in some ways it tempered the exuberance of some of the show’s more lively numbers. This gave the show a less cheery tone that might have been expected and instead added a tonally dark richness to some of the story’s undertones — particularly the opening which depicts the loss of the Von Trapp matriarch and the division between the children and their father Captain George Von Trapp (Paolo Montalban).

Instead of a mountainous backdrop where Maria (Tiffany Solano) opens with the titular song, the outdoors have been relegated to a floorscape surrounded by what can best be described as a picture frame.

The two leads served their roles ideally. Solano was a dynamo of energy as the enthusiastic young nun-to-be. She played Maria with a spirit that ranged from naive to strong-minded without giving into on or the other. Her Maria had the ideal chemistry with the children she’s assigned to as a governess by the abbey. She and the young actors, led by Christina Austin Lopez as the eldest Liesl, worked well together despite their harmony happening a bit fast onstage minus any discourse of having a new authority figure in their lives.

Montalban’s stoic demeanor lent itself to an intimidating Captain who then gives way to the music now in his house thanks to Maria and her cadre of singing children. He and Solano had an unusual chemistry that worked but with some tension. In supporting roles, Sarah Gay was wonderfully diva-esque as the wealthy Elsa in line for Georg’s affection and their hanger-on friend Max played with sycophantic suppleness by Alex Organ.

A certain highlight was Angela Turner Wilson as the Mother Abbess and the cast of nuns who delivered haunting vocals while Wilson lived up to her astonishing “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” moment.

This Sound of Music was both everything audiences will expect but with a deeper feeling. The songs for sure were showcase moments but Moriarty’s tone and Tony-winner Beowulf Boritt’s set offer edmore a sense of each character’s humanity making for a richer experience.

DTC opens ticket sales for its Centerstage fundraiser

Tickets are now available for DTC’s annual fundraising event, Centerstage 2022, to take place at the Wyly Theatre on May 7. Tickets are open for the full gala or also just for the Encore after-party. The last Centerstage gala was held in 2019.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since we last gathered together for the Centerstage gala,” Tiffany Solano, Brierley Resident Acting Company member who’s currently playing Maria in The Sound of Music, said in a press release. “It’s always an unforgettable evening, but this year will be particularly special. I personally can’t wait to take the stage with my fellow Brierley Resident Acting Company members for a night of music, laughter and theater magic.”

The event will include specialty cocktails, an three-course dinner, magical performances, silent and live auctions and the after-party event Encore with music and dancing. Held annually, DTC’s annual fundraising event supports the theater’s artistic programming and nationally-recognized education and engagement programs.

Anyone can purchase raffle tickets that includes a trip for two to New York City and tickets to two Broadway shows of the winner’s choosing, round-trip first class airfare on American Airlines and two nights in a luxury hotel. Raffle tickets are $50 each or six tickets for $250.

Individual,, tickets for Centerstage 2022 are $1,000. Individual tickets for Encore are $100 each or four for $300, that will include cocktails, light bites, and special entertainment featuring the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, followed by DJ Sudie. All tickets can be purchased here.

Plano Symphony Orchestra announces season closer and new assistant conductor

The PSO announced its 2021-22 concert series with Rachmaninoff on April 30 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church under the baton of Maestro Hector Guzman. The symphony will perform works by Verdi and Strauss and will be joined by the 2017 Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist Daniel Hsu to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

“Many people don’t realize that Rachmaninoff was a rock star of his generation,” PSO executive director Robert Reed said in a press release. “His compositions are a perfect representation of romanticism, and his Piano Concerto No. 3, which our incredible orchestra will be performing, fills the room with rich orchestral colors.”

American pianist Daniel Hsu captured the bronze medal and prizes for best performance of both the commissioned work and chamber music at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and is also a 2016 Gilmore Young Artist, first prize winner of the 2015 CAG Victor Elmaleh Competition, and bronze medalist of the 2015 Hamamatsu International Piano Competition.

In addition to the concert, PSO audiences will have a chance to say goodbye to Maestro Robert A. Reed who will be departing the PSO in May to begin his tenure as executive director with Madison Symphony Orchestra in Wisconsin.

PSO also announced a new assistant conductor. Shira Samuels-Shragg will join Guzman in the role ahead of the orchestra’s 40th season. A graduate of Swarthmore College with a B.A. in Music, Samuels-Shraggwill graduate from Maestro David Robertson’s studio at The Juilliard School with a Masters in Orchestral Conducting.

For tickets or more information about the PSO, click here.

Jubilee Theater and Performing Arts Fort Worth announce Dreamgirls

Earlier this week, Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced a continuation of its collaboration with Jubilee Theatre to present Dreamgirls for a limited engagement this Aug. 11-14 at Bass Performance Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This production will be directed by Jubilee Theatre’s artistic director, D. Wambui Richardson, with music direction by Steven A. Taylor and choreography by Quinton Winston.

“We are thrilled to be working with Performing Arts Fort Worth once again to present a production on the Bass Hall stage,” Christie M. Howard, Jubilee Theatre’s managing director said in a press release. “After the success and warm reception of Southern Boys last summer, we felt a Broadway musical was necessary to close our season, and what better show than the iconic Dreamgirls? A heartfelt thank you goes to Dione and her staff for seeing value in showcasing diverse perspectives through various mediums of artistic expression.”

Performing Arts Fort Worth president Dione Kennedy expressed equal sentiment about the partnership.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been a year since we welcomed audiences back into Bass Hall with Southern Boys,” she mentioned in the release. “Being able to come together with Jubilee Theatre again after this great return in the pandemic means a great deal to us. We are grateful to play a part in telling this incredible story in the Fort Worth theatre community.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Ticket sales for The Prom to open

AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series announced ticket sales opening for the musical comedy this Friday at 10 a.m. The Prom will run July 26-31 at the Winspear. For more information, click here.

And in other DTC news…

The theater recently updated its COVID-19 guest policy effective March 9. From DTC:

As we continue our season, we remain committed to the health and safety of all of our artists, employees and guests.

Dallas Theater Center will require audience members ages 5 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their ticketed show date.

Approved tests include molecular, PCR or antigen results administered by an official testing center. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.

Guests will display proof during security screening and will not be required to show identification. DTC will not save patrons information.

Masks are not required, but optional for guests attending performances.

Concessions will be available for purchase for guests to enjoy inside of the theater auditorium.

Read the full policy here.

Opening this week:

Leos Ensemble Theatre: Ten Arguments, Friday and Saturday at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

Amphibian Stage: No Child…, today-April 17.

Theatre Three: Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical, today-May 1.

Uptown Players: Torch Song, Friday- April 17 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Hieronymus Bosch: The Garden of Earthly Delights by Compagnie Marie Chouinard, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

On stage now:

The Elevator Project: Rage, today-April 9, Wyly Theatre.

The Core Theatre: The Greatest Generation trilogy – Play 1: My First Date; Play 2: Forever; Play 3: Life’s Little Miracles, in repertory, through April 9.

The Classics Theatre Project: Look Back in Anger, through April 9 at Margo Jones Theater in Fair Park.

The Dallas Opera: The Pearl Fishers, through April 10 at the Winspear Opera House.

Echo Theater: in a word, through April 10 at Bath House Cultural Center.

Richardson Theatre Centre: Present Laughter, through April 10.

Runway Theatre: Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, through April 10.

Stage West, Witch, through April 10.

WaterTower Theatre: The Odd Couple, through April 10.

Theatre Arlington: Sister Act, through April 15.

Broadway Dallas: Jesus Christ Superstar, through April 17 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Dallas Theater Center: The Sound of Music, through April 24 at the Wyly Theatre.

Jubilee Theatre: Over Forty, The Musical, Friday-April 24.

– Rich Lopez