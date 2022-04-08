Bedford native Philip Cole White said even though Torch Song is set in the 1970s, the play and its main character, Arnold, still have something to say today. White plays Arnold in Uptown Players production of the show, written by Harvey Fierstein, and Fieirstein himself approved White for the role of Arnold.

Actor gets the ultimate stamp of approval for ‘Torch Song’ role

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Little did actor Philip Cole White know that Harvey Fierstein would see his taped audition for the role that first put Fierstein himself on the theatrical map. White, based in Los Angeles, sent in a video audition for the lead role in Uptown Players’ season opener, Torch Song. He didn’t know that final approval would have to come from higher up.

“Harvey requires that he gets final say on who plays Arnold,” the lead role in the iconic play, Uptown Co-Producer Craig Lynch explained. “We knew [White] was a perfect fit, but we had to send Philip’s audition tape to Harvey.”

Pressure much? Not for White, because he didn’t know about that tidbit until later in the audition process.

“I didn’t know that at all until after I flew out for the in-person audition. After that reading, [Co-Producer Jeff Rane] told me that Harvey gets the final say,” White said by phone.

Uptown Players had intended to do this show before all that lockdown business. When it came back around in this new season, the first actor chosen was no longer available to play the main role of Arnold Beckoff, a gay Jewish man in the late 1970s who does drag and sings and also craves the normality of happy ever after with a husband and children.

After Fierstein, who wrote Torch Song and starred in it on stage and screen, approved White for the role that won Fierstein a Tony — the wait provided some nerve-wracking days for White — Uptown Players was able to move forward.

And to think, Bedford-native White wasn’t even considering theater. He was busy in Los Angeles, hustling to land some television work. Uptown’s director, Cheryl Denson, who knew White, opted to reach out to the actor.

“She reached me on Facebook and asked me to submit a video audition. The show wasn’t on my radar at the time, but I’ve always wanted to work with her, so I jumped at this opportunity,” he said.

The original Torch Song Trilogy clocks in at around four hours. But the 2018 revival is much more manageable. Fierstein himself made cuts to the show, and that is the version that will open Friday in Dallas.

“The edit is beautiful,” White said. “I read the full trilogy for my audition, but when I read through the edited one, it was the same experience. He took all the stuff you needed, and I don’t feel anything is missing.

“I can’t even fathom what it was like for actors who learned the original,” he added, “This might be the most difficult play I’ve ever done.”

That being said, White declared he’s having the best time with the role.

“Arnold fits like a glove. He’s so familiar, and this all feels very personal,” White said. “Harvey makes it very easy [so] I didn’t have to do much digging. Scenes with his mother or conversations with lovers — many of us have had those same conversations. I absolutely relate to Arnold.”

Torch Song is somewhat of a time capsule — a glimpse into gay life in the ’70s and ’80s in New York City. The dialogue has since changed, but White feels that this story is still relatable and current.

In his research, White discovered that Fierstein got flak from the gay community for this play because it seemed to box the main character into this desire for a sort of heteronormative life. Yet, White pointed out, later it was the community fighting for the right to marry and create families.

Today, people live open and out lives, so White can understand if people see the story as somewhat dated. But he hopes audiences will take a deeper look: “I think as long as we live in this world where people see ‘gay’ as a sinful lifestyle, the play will speak loudly. However you identify, it’s the same idea here about being accepted.”

As he approaches opening night, White reflected on having Arnold in his life and the lessons he’s already learned from this character.

“Playing Arnold is reinforcing for me the lesson of the importance of self-respect. And that journey to self-respect can often be complicated and messy but it’s a goal worth reaching for,” he said in a post-interview email.

“With Arnold in particular, it’s finding that balance of becoming self-sufficient enough to be independent, but vulnerable enough to let people in, all the while having the tools to set healthy boundaries with people who aren’t respectful.

“I think self-respect and self-love are such important topics, especially in marginalized communities such as LGBTQIA+. We need all the self esteem we can achieve when facing a world with people that are so afraid, confused and hateful.”

Torch Song opens Friday and runs through April 17 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.