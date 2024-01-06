Honor the ‘Crown Jewels’ of LGBTQ North Texas with Dallas Voice’s Readers Voice Awards — and get entered for a chance at a fabulous grand prize

The new year is now well underway, and 2024 looks to be an exciting time for Dallas Voice as we celebrate our 40th year, and it all started Jan. 1 when voting went live for the 2024 Readers Voice Awards celebrating our “Crown Jewels,” aka the best of the best in LGBTQ North Texas.

This year, we’ve taken the RVAs to the next level: Instead of just announcing winners in our March 22 RVA issue, we will be hosting a huge party on Thursday, March 21, to announce and celebrate our winners.

We chose “The Crown Jewels of North Texas” as the theme for our 2024 Readers Voice Awards to pay tribute to how brightly our community sparkles and shines and to recognize how invaluable that community truly is. Now we are asking you, our readers, to choose the best of the best and the brightest of the brightest by casting your RVA votes.

The 2024 Readers Voice Awards will recognize 115 winners total across eight categories: Diamonds for Drag (a new category this year); Opals for Health; Garnets for Metro; Rubies for on the Town; Topazes for pets; Sapphires for Services; Amethysts for Shops and Emeralds for Show.

But wait. There’s more!

We aren’t asking you to take the time to vote just for fun. We are offering a spectacular grand prize package for one winner, whose name will be drawn from among all those who vote this month.

This year’s grand prize will feature a perfect date night, made possible with $500 in cash, a $100 gift card to the fabulous Cremona’s Italian Bistro in Uptown, and two tickets to a performance of any Uptown Players Inc. show this season. And to literally top it all off, the winner will get a Baroque Crystal Tiara!

Yep, that’s right: just by voting for the Crown Jewels of LGBTQ North Texas, you could win some crown jewels of your very own.

Here’s how it works: One winner will be randomly selected to win the grand prize. To be eligible to win, you must enter your contact information. Only one ballot per category, per person is allowed. If an entry is drawn that does not include contact information, that entry will be declared ineligible and another name will be drawn. So be sure to fill out your ballot for each and every category completely. And remember that each ballot you cast for the different categories is good for one entry in the drawing, so vote in EVERY category!

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31; vote now so that deadline doesn’t sneak up on you and make you miss your chance to celebrate your favorites and your chance at the fabulous grand prize package.

And keep an eye out for details on our Readers Voice Awards Party, which will be coming soon. n

— Tammye Nash