Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson lays in repose in the Hall of State until 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. President Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral this evening at 6:30 p.m.

Following her memorial service on Tuesday, the skyline of downtown Dallas will be lit in yellow to commemorate her life and legacy. Yellow is for the yellow rose of Texas and symbolizes resilience.

— David Taffet