Every month, CinéWilde presents a film screening that speaks to all aspects of queer culture. Recent screenings have included Party Girl with Parker Posey, the landmark mainstream drag film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar and Frida starring Salma Hayek about the legendary queer artist Frida Kahlo. This month’s screening will serve as the 10th anniversary of the film series.

On Jan. 19, CinéWilde will go back to where it all started by screening the documentary Paris is Burning which was the orgnization’s first presentation a decade ago. The film chronicles ball culture of from the 1980s in New York City.

Surrounding the film will be pre- and post-show events.

From CinéWilde:

We’ll have a Q&A before the film with original members of CinéWilde to reflect on and share our decade-long story.

For our post-show event, we are partnering with The Imperial Kiki House of Nike to highlight and showcase Dallas’ POPPING Ball Culture at our “Everyone Walks” Community Ball hosted by Chris Walker! Anyone can join and participate in these categories:

– Runway: Slip into something sexy or high fashion and walk the runway until Gucci calls you to Milan.

– Footwear: These boots were made for winning! Or these heels are. Or these chanclas. Showoff whatever footwear feels right, just sell the garment darling!

– Performance: Vogue the house down Mama! Use those Hands, that Duckwalk, that Catwalk, that floor, and your spins and dips to walk away with this trophy!

– Best Dressed: Diamonds aren’t just a girl’s best friend, they’re YOUR best friend. Bling out like a diamond and blind your way to the top.

CinéWilde screenings are held at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or in advance (recommended) here.

Watch the trailer for Paris is Burning below: