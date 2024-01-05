Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other relevant information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Elgar Cello Concerto, through Sunday at the Meyerson.

Junior Players: Legally Blonde the Musical, through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Mozart and Stravinsky with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Jan. Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

Orchestra of New Spain: Pastorela at Epiphany, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Philip the Apostle Church.



Orchestra of New Spain: Pastorela at Epiphany, 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Monica Catholic Church.

Lyric Stage: The Producers, Jan. 11-14 at Moody Performance Hall.

The Elevator Project: Elm Thicket by Soul Rep Theatre Company, Jan. 11-21 at the Wyly.

Rover Dramawerks: Here Lies Jeremy Troy, Jan. 11-27 at the Cox Playhouse.

Broadway at the Center: Jagged Little Pill, Jan. 12-14 at the Winspear.

Onstage now:

Pegasus Theatre: Death Express in Living Black and White, Dec. 29-Jan. 21 at Eisemann Center.

T3’s Theatre Too brings back I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Theatre Three will bring back its longest running musical this month. The romantic comedy written by Joe DiPietro with a score by Jimmy Roberts takes on the quirks and joys of love audiences whether people are single, in a relationship, or married forever. Directed by Alejandro Saucedo, ILYYPNC will open Jan. 18-Feb. 25 in the downstairs Theatre Too space at T3.

“I am excited for the opportunity to reimagine a Theatre Three classic and highlight different experiences in the 2024 production,” Saucedo said in a press release. “Romance, alongside the hope and hilarious disappointment that comes with it, is for everybody and that is my vision for bringing I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change to the new year.”

T3 will make the Valentine’s Day performance a bit more special for date night — and we’re loving how liberal they are about it.

Group pricing for this special event is available for couples ($150 for two tickets), Throuples ($180 for three tickets), Double Dates ($200 for four tickets), and Key Parties ($400 for ten tickets). Those attending this performance will receive champagne, chocolates and flowers.

This year’s cast features Brett Warner, Samantha Padilla, Jonah Munroe, Kevin Solis with understudies Jaclyn Gonzalez Stapp and Andre’ Williams. Along with Saucedo, the creative team includes music direction by Cody Dry, Stage Manager Claire Boschert, scenic design by Jeffrey Schmidt, lighting by Imani McCants, Costume Designer Karina Sanchez and Props Design by Sarah Barnes.

Tickets are available here.

Second Thought Theatre announces season packed with premieres

Second Thought Theatre stated that this new season for 2024 was curated to foster empathy. This also marks the company’s 20th year. This season will feature three premieres as well as STT’s new playwriting initiative. The seasons will begin in spring and conclude in fall over the course of three productions.

Throughout the year, STT will host its inaugural Thought Process: A Playwriting Cohort. The year-long, monthly meeting of local writers will offer a safe, low-stakes space for playwrights to interact with their peers, share pages to write.

“Opportunities for theater artists in DFW are growing and when Carson and I looked around the community for ways to continue serving and cultivating the incredible talent we have in the Metroplex, one group stood out to us: playwrights,” STT Executive Director said. “There are so many incredible writers we know here in DFW, and many, I’m sure, we have not been introduced to yet. However, opportunities for local writers to develop and experiment with their work are few and far between. So, enter [the] Thought Process. That’s what we want to offer: a safe, supportive, and enticing space for local writers to ‘write around and find out.'”

Interested playwrights should click here for more information.

The season includes:

March 27-April 13: Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery. This regional premiere will be directed by Jay Duffer with Alejandro Saucedo serving as assistant director. Heroes is “intentionally selected for a Dallas audience in an election year,” Executive Director Parker Gray said in the season announcement.

It’s nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They’ve returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery’s haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

The play was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama Finalist and winner of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and Whiting Award for Drama.

June 26-July 13: WINK by Jen Silverman. This regional premiere, directed by Jenna Burnett, will star Garret Storms as Wink the Cat.

Sofie is an unhappy housewife. Gregor is her bread-winning husband. Dr. Franz is their psychiatrist. Wink is the cat. And Gregor has just skinned the cat. Violent desires, domestic terrorism, and feline vengeance at any cost make WINK a dark comedy about the thin, thin line between savagery and civilization.

“Few things in this world make sense to me,” Gray stated. “But four things that make absolute, perfect sense to me? The combination of a Jen Silverman play, directed by Jenna Burnett, starring Garret Storms as a cat, and all on a Second Thought stage. That’s a perfect, wacky, holy, theatrical quadrinity if you ask me.”

Oct. 16-Nov. 2: hang by debbie tucker green is a national premiere and directed by Sasha Maya Ada. His life. In her hands. green’s hang is a shattering play about one woman’s unspeakable decision.

“This play is a punch. When Carson and I read this play, we knew that Sasha Maya Ada needed to direct it. Admirers of Second Thought’s 2022 hit production of Antoinette Nwandu’s Pass Over can expect Sasha and Second Thought to deliver a similar, but altogether singular experience with this American premiere by debbie tucker green that will be sure to leave you talking in the parking lot afterwards.”

Tickets and subscriptions are now available here.

The Classics Theatre Project has announced its 2024 season

TCTP went all out with a 2024 Season Announcement Party last month at Bitter Sisters Brewery that featured music, a silent auction, staged readings and more. The company announced its four shows for the year that will begin in March. All performances will be held at the Stone Cottage in Addison.

TCTP’s new season includes:

March 8-April 13: The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, directed by Jackie L. Kemp.

May 5-June 17: Oleanna by David Mamet, directed by April Miller.

July 8-Aug. 24: True West by Sam Shepard and directed by Terry Martin.

Fall dates TBD: Hamlet by William Shakespeare and directed by Joey Folsom.

Ticket sales have not yet been announced.

ICYMI

–Rich Lopez