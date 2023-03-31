Cece Cox



Best Local LGBTQ Nonprofit

Resource Center

Best Trans Healthcare

Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic

Resource Center

5750 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

214-521-5124

MyResourceCenter.org

It seems appropriate that as Resource Center celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Dallas Voice readers chose to recognize the agency with not just one but two Readers Voice Awards: Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic was named as the best place for transgender healthcare, and the agency as a whole was honored as DFW’s Best Local LGBTQ Nonprofit. Bestowing multiple awards on an agency that wears so many hats is really the only way to express what Resource Center means to the LGBTQ community and beyond.

And it is even more fitting that these two RVA recognitions are being announced the day before Resource Center officially kicks off its year-long 40th birthday party with the 2023 Toast to Life event, hosted this year by actor Michael Urie (Saturday night, April 1, at The Empire Room in the Design District).

With programs targeting youth and seniors, trans people, the Black and Hispanic communities, gay men and LGBTQIA+ women, Resource Center reaches out to all corners of the LGBTQ community. And it reaches out with a multi-pronged approach.

For the trans community, GenderBrave offers a place to socialize and nurture each other. Resource Center’s health clinic provides medical care in a supportive setting.

And counseling is available as needed.

For seniors, Thrive offers weekly and monthly events as well as quarterly outings. But again, the center is painting a broader picture with a new senior housing facility about to break ground. The health clinic and counseling are other services available to seniors.

SapphiQ is Resource Center’s latest addition and is one of the only programs in North Texas designed to provide social engagement to LGBTQ women. Activities include advocacy, community events, monthly socials and a Lesbian Fiction Book Club.

FUSE is Resource Center’s longest-running program. An HIV-prevention group, FUSE reaches out to gay men 18 to 35 hosting monthly discussion meetings. Another program is United Black Ellument, created to enable young, Black same-gender-loving men to fulfill their greatest potential for good.

In addition to counseling and its health clinic, it offers a dental clinic for those with HIV, and the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic remains the original spot to get an HIV test in Dallas. When Resource Center built its new community center on Cedar Springs Road, it became one of only a few centers in the country with multiple properties to provide its myriad of services.

And that only scratches the surface of all that Resource Center has, does and offers to the LGBTQ community. With its 40-year history of activism, service and support, this is one organization that exemplifies what we mean when we say “best.”

— David Taffet

Best Place to Get Tested

HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness

1919 8th Ave., Fort Worth

817-332-7722

602 E. South St., Arlington

817-200-6500

HELPCenterTx.org

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER — Tie

Eduardo Flores-Lopez, FNP-C

HELP LGBT Health Wellness Center

1919 8th Ave, Fort Worth

817-332-7722

HELPCenterTx.org

Dr. Marc Tribble, MD

MD Progressive Care

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700, Dallas

215-521-0100

MDProgressiveCare.com

Best Group Medical Practice

Uptown Physicians Group

2801 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 400, Dallas

214-303-1033

UptownPhysiciansGroup.com

Best HIV Specialist

Dr. Steven Pounders, MD

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 600, Dallas

214-520-8833

DrPounders.com

Best Cosmetic Practitioner

Peter Triporo, NP

MD Progressive Care

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700, Dallas

215-521-0100

MDProgressiveCare.com

Best Dentist

Dr. Jonathan Vogel, DDS

4514 Cole Ave., Ste. 905, Dallas

214-521-6261

DrBoyd.net

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Breck Thrash

U.S. Dermatology Partners

Uptown Office

3607 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 200, Dallas

469-941-4212

South Hulen Office

2801 S. Hulen St., Ste. 400, Fort Worth

817-921-2838

USDermatologyPartners.com

Best Chiropractor

Michael S. Shippy, DC

Shippy Chiropractic

4000 W. Park Blvd., Plano

972-769-9500

ShippyChiropractic.com

Best Counselor/Therapist

Candy Marcum, LPC, Dallas

214-521-1278

CandyMarcum.com

Best Optometrist

Dr. Bill Henderson

Uptown Vision

3710 Rawlins St., Ste. 100, Dallas

214-953-3937

UptownVisionDallas.com

Best Urgent/Emergency Care Facility

Highland Park ER

5150 Lemmon Ave., Ste.108, Dallas

214-891-5579

HighlandParkER.com

Best Yoga Studio — TIE

Black Swan Yoga

407 W. 10th St., Ste. 100, Dallas

5118 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

BlackSwanYoga.com

and

Dallas Yoga Center

4140 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 280, Dallas

214-443-9642

DallasYogaCenter.com

The office may be gone, but the counselor is still in.

The 2023 RVA winner for Best Counselor/Therapist Candy Marcum says she is not retiring, even though that’s what people thought when she announced she was closing her office. Quite the opposite is true, in fact; she’s actually taking on new clients.

As with many of us, the pandemic had its effect on Marcum. For one thing, it taught her new skills — like how to do counseling sessions on Zoom and still maintain some of the warmth of being up close and personal.

Marcum described what she was seeing in her practice at the beginning of the pandemic as quite a bit of claustrophobia impacting people emotionally. People were irritable. Their patience was short. Loneliness was setting in along with a feeling of being trapped.

In other words, people were getting depressed.

Marcum admitted she could have succumbed to the same ailment of depression. After all, her office was closed and business cut off. But that’s just not in her personality. Instead, she figured out a new way to do business and do what she does best — help people.

And that new way of doing business led to a new business model. Once the pandemic began winding down, she was back to the office. Clients came in, although some complained about the traffic to get there. Or about having to take Uber to get there. Or about the extra time an appointment was taking compared to meeting online.

So Marcum began seeing those clients on Zoom again.

They didn’t have to spend extra time traveling back and forth to their appointment. They didn’t waste gas. They could keep their appointments no matter where they were — even if they were out of town. And she began attracting new clients who don’t necessarily live nearby.

Marcum found she was going to the office and doing what she was doing from home during the pandemic. She’d sit down at her desk, turn on the computer and Zoom. And she didn’t need an office to do that.

So Marcum is closing her office and growing her business from home. And that is the kind of forward thinking that makes her the best counselor/therapist in this year’s Readers Voice Awards!

— David Taffet