Cece Cox
Best Local LGBTQ Nonprofit
Resource Center
Best Trans Healthcare
Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic
Resource Center
5750 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
214-521-5124
MyResourceCenter.org
Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic
4012 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
214-528-2336
MyResourceCenter.org
It seems appropriate that as Resource Center celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Dallas Voice readers chose to recognize the agency with not just one but two Readers Voice Awards: Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic was named as the best place for transgender healthcare, and the agency as a whole was honored as DFW’s Best Local LGBTQ Nonprofit. Bestowing multiple awards on an agency that wears so many hats is really the only way to express what Resource Center means to the LGBTQ community and beyond.
And it is even more fitting that these two RVA recognitions are being announced the day before Resource Center officially kicks off its year-long 40th birthday party with the 2023 Toast to Life event, hosted this year by actor Michael Urie (Saturday night, April 1, at The Empire Room in the Design District).
With programs targeting youth and seniors, trans people, the Black and Hispanic communities, gay men and LGBTQIA+ women, Resource Center reaches out to all corners of the LGBTQ community. And it reaches out with a multi-pronged approach.
For the trans community, GenderBrave offers a place to socialize and nurture each other. Resource Center’s health clinic provides medical care in a supportive setting.
And counseling is available as needed.
For seniors, Thrive offers weekly and monthly events as well as quarterly outings. But again, the center is painting a broader picture with a new senior housing facility about to break ground. The health clinic and counseling are other services available to seniors.
SapphiQ is Resource Center’s latest addition and is one of the only programs in North Texas designed to provide social engagement to LGBTQ women. Activities include advocacy, community events, monthly socials and a Lesbian Fiction Book Club.
FUSE is Resource Center’s longest-running program. An HIV-prevention group, FUSE reaches out to gay men 18 to 35 hosting monthly discussion meetings. Another program is United Black Ellument, created to enable young, Black same-gender-loving men to fulfill their greatest potential for good.
In addition to counseling and its health clinic, it offers a dental clinic for those with HIV, and the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic remains the original spot to get an HIV test in Dallas. When Resource Center built its new community center on Cedar Springs Road, it became one of only a few centers in the country with multiple properties to provide its myriad of services.
And that only scratches the surface of all that Resource Center has, does and offers to the LGBTQ community. With its 40-year history of activism, service and support, this is one organization that exemplifies what we mean when we say “best.”
— David Taffet
Best Place to Get Tested
HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness
1919 8th Ave., Fort Worth
817-332-7722
602 E. South St., Arlington
817-200-6500
HELPCenterTx.org
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER — Tie
Eduardo Flores-Lopez, FNP-C
HELP LGBT Health Wellness Center
1919 8th Ave, Fort Worth
817-332-7722
HELPCenterTx.org
Dr. Marc Tribble, MD
MD Progressive Care
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700, Dallas
215-521-0100
MDProgressiveCare.com
Best Group Medical Practice
Uptown Physicians Group
2801 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 400, Dallas
214-303-1033
UptownPhysiciansGroup.com
Best HIV Specialist
Dr. Steven Pounders, MD
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 600, Dallas
214-520-8833
DrPounders.com
Best Trans Healthcare
Resource Center’s Nelson Tebedo Community Clinic
4012 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
214-528-2336
MyResourceCenter.org
Best Cosmetic Practitioner
Peter Triporo, NP
MD Progressive Care
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700, Dallas
215-521-0100
MDProgressiveCare.com
Best Dentist
Dr. Jonathan Vogel, DDS
4514 Cole Ave., Ste. 905, Dallas
214-521-6261
DrBoyd.net
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Breck Thrash
U.S. Dermatology Partners
Uptown Office
3607 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 200, Dallas
469-941-4212
South Hulen Office
2801 S. Hulen St., Ste. 400, Fort Worth
817-921-2838
USDermatologyPartners.com
Best Chiropractor
Michael S. Shippy, DC
Shippy Chiropractic
4000 W. Park Blvd., Plano
972-769-9500
ShippyChiropractic.com
Best Counselor/Therapist
Candy Marcum, LPC, Dallas
214-521-1278
CandyMarcum.com
Best Optometrist
Dr. Bill Henderson
Uptown Vision
3710 Rawlins St., Ste. 100, Dallas
214-953-3937
UptownVisionDallas.com
Best Urgent/Emergency Care Facility
Highland Park ER
5150 Lemmon Ave., Ste.108, Dallas
214-891-5579
HighlandParkER.com
Best Yoga Studio — TIE
Black Swan Yoga
407 W. 10th St., Ste. 100, Dallas
5118 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
BlackSwanYoga.com
and
Dallas Yoga Center
4140 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 280, Dallas
214-443-9642
DallasYogaCenter.com
Best Counselor/Therapist
Candy Marcum, LPC, Dallas
214-521-1278
CandyMarcum.com
The office may be gone, but the counselor is still in.
The 2023 RVA winner for Best Counselor/Therapist Candy Marcum says she is not retiring, even though that’s what people thought when she announced she was closing her office. Quite the opposite is true, in fact; she’s actually taking on new clients.
As with many of us, the pandemic had its effect on Marcum. For one thing, it taught her new skills — like how to do counseling sessions on Zoom and still maintain some of the warmth of being up close and personal.
Marcum described what she was seeing in her practice at the beginning of the pandemic as quite a bit of claustrophobia impacting people emotionally. People were irritable. Their patience was short. Loneliness was setting in along with a feeling of being trapped.
In other words, people were getting depressed.
Marcum admitted she could have succumbed to the same ailment of depression. After all, her office was closed and business cut off. But that’s just not in her personality. Instead, she figured out a new way to do business and do what she does best — help people.
And that new way of doing business led to a new business model. Once the pandemic began winding down, she was back to the office. Clients came in, although some complained about the traffic to get there. Or about having to take Uber to get there. Or about the extra time an appointment was taking compared to meeting online.
So Marcum began seeing those clients on Zoom again.
They didn’t have to spend extra time traveling back and forth to their appointment. They didn’t waste gas. They could keep their appointments no matter where they were — even if they were out of town. And she began attracting new clients who don’t necessarily live nearby.
Marcum found she was going to the office and doing what she was doing from home during the pandemic. She’d sit down at her desk, turn on the computer and Zoom. And she didn’t need an office to do that.
So Marcum is closing her office and growing her business from home. And that is the kind of forward thinking that makes her the best counselor/therapist in this year’s Readers Voice Awards!
— David Taffet