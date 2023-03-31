LGBTQ+ event attracts visitors from around the world

Imagine a place where rainbow flags fly from every corner. Everything from the local dentist to the world-renowned art museum rolls out the rainbow carpet. A place where even the sharks donned their finest gay apparel. (More on that later.) This was the reality of Sydney WorldPride, which offered 17 days of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Australia and beyond. News is Out was one of the few U.S. outlets invited to attend, and this reporter was dazzled and delighted at every turn.

WorldPride coincided with Sydney’s famed Mardis Gras. Much similar to New York’s Stonewall rebellion of 1969, Mardis Gras began as a protest in 1978. In fact, the night of the first Mardis Gras commemorated Stonewall. Much has changed in Australia since those brave “78ers” as they are known, marched, protested and changed the course of Australian history.

Hundreds of events occurred during the two weeks of the WorldPride celebration, and here are some of the highlights of the experience in photos.

— Dana Piccolo, News Is Out

See more photos online at DallasVoice.com.

Photos Courtesy:

Philipp Glanz

Rocket K Photography

BridgeClimb Sydney

Chad Mantooth