Best Local Drag Performer

This top shelf queen continues to slay all day and night. As a legit flight attendant by day — or whenever duty calls — Liquor Mini has worked her day job into her drag persona as one of Fly Girls – the American Airlines drag queens. (We see you, American!)

And when she’s not in the air, Mini is either guest starring on Cassie Nova’s Freakshow at JR.’s or hosting the Fly Queens drag brunch like the one on April 2 at Mesa Mescal in Irving. At the same venue, she will even O-69 her fans at Drag Me to Bunny Bingo on April 8. Liquor Mini is also a familiar face at charity events around DFW. In 2020 — and again in 2022 after COVID forced the cancellation of 2020 Pride Events — she was one of the individuals honored as grand marshal of the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. And to top it all off, last year Liquor Mini walked the ice runway to claim the title of First Drag Queen in Antarctica.

Talk about a vers queen! And Dallas eats it up with her fun and fabulosity and good will. Fly us to the moon, indeed, Liquor Mini.

— Rich Lopez

No matter if you’re in formal wear or jeans, the classic architecture and luxe interior of Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth makes every visit feel special. From Broadway shows to music concerts, the venue offers an array of performances on its mainstage. Alongside touring productions and artists, the Bass is home to Cowtown’s major companies including the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, the Fort Worth Opera, the Cliburn concerts and international piano competition and the Texas Ballet Theater. And this year, the hall is also celebrating 25 years of bringing the arts to downtown Fort Worth.

— Rich Lopez