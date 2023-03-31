Best Local CHEF

Abraham Salum

Salum Restaurant

Hopefully this award can be some consolation to Chef Abraham Salum: His eponymous Uptown restaurant had to be closed earlier this spring after the dining room suffered major storm damage. But the good thing is they do plan to reopen as soon as possible.

After 17 years, it is good to hear that the restaurant isn’t planning to go anywhere anytime soon, and Executive Chef and owner Salum can begin again on his New American cuisine with its rotating menu using seasonal ingredients.

Salum keeps his loyal customers on their toes with new and inspired dishes. With that approach, Salum has created a mainstay dining destination that is a mix of casual dining and upscale elegance — all anchored by his attentive and distinguished approach to cuisine.

But Abraham Salum began making an impression well before he opened his Cole Street restaurant. He moved here from San Antonio with his partner (now husband) to work at Parigi before striking out on his own.

“It felt like an obvious move to go from being a chef at another restaurant to owning my own. I felt established in Dallas, so it felt right to do so at the time,” he told Dallas Voice back in November.

Now, the chef and his team are on the rebuild for Salum Restaurant 2.0, and we can hardly wait.

— Rich Lopez

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Arlington Museum of Art

Dallas and Fort Worth both have prominent art museums that overshadow some hidden gems around North Texas. And one of those is the Arlington Museum of Art,

Editor’s Choice for the 2023 RVA Hidden Gem Award.

Because the museum doesn’t have its own collection, it relies on special exhibits — a formula that has proven very successful for the museum through the years. Its exhibits never fail to be fun and surprising.

Previously, the museum attracted crowds with a rare Keith Herring exhibit. Over the last year, its star attraction was Disney Art from Private Collections, which included 250 sketches and cels. Hanging on the museum’s walls were 80 years of Disney art, from Mickey Mouse to Snow White and Cinderella to The Lion King and Aladdin.

That exhibit was followed by A Knight’s Tale, a collection of European armor on loan from a museum in Florence that included full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords — a breathtaking 130 rare objects in all.

And the next exhibit opening at Arlington Museum of Art is Uncrated: Reimagining the Arlington Museum of Art, 1950-2025. The retrospective will feature never-before seen art, artifacts and historic images from the museum’s own archives.

Like any good art institution, The Arlington Museum of Art has courted it’s share of controversy. Last year the museum hosted a Disney Drag Brunch in conjunction with its Disney exhibit. But protesters who had hoped to create trouble for the museum instead just brought a spotlight to bear on the wonderful Disney art on exhibit at the time. And really, is there really anything controversial about dressing up as Disney characters?

While Arlington may be most well-known around North Texas and even the country as the home to the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, this bustling city in the center of the Metroplex is more than its collection of sports stadiums. For 75 years, it’s also been a cultural center, bringing art that the larger museums have missed to downtown Arlington. And with Arlington native — and husband to the 2023 Best LGBTQ Community Role Model DeeJay Johanessen — Chris Hightower serving as president and CEO, Arlington Museum of Art isn’t likely to remain a hidden gem for long.

— David Taffet

Best New Restaurant

Enoteca Italia

Best Diner

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Best Bakery

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Best Brunch

Snooze Eatery

Best Lunch Spot

Best Burger

JR.’s Bar & Grill

Best Barbeque

Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ

Best Asian/Sushi

Oishii Sushi & Pan-Asian Cuisine

Best Pizza

Zio Al’s Pizza & Pasta

Best Italian

Cremona Bistro Ristorante

Best Taqueria

Taqueria La Ventana

Best Tex-Mex

Ojeda’s Tex-Mex

Best Steak

Dunston’s Steakhouse

Best Dining Experience

Al Biernat’s

Best Patio

TMC: The Mining Company

Best Beer

Hidden Door

Best Spirit

Best Cocktail Menu

Roy G’s

Best LGBTQ Bar

The Round-Up Saloon

Friendliest Bar Staff

Hamilton’s at Lorenzo Hotel

Best Straight Bar for LGBTQs

The Ivy Tavern

Hottest Hookup App

Sniffies

EDITOR’S CHOICE

The New Kid On The Block

The View

No this isn’t the Whoopi/Joy Behar View we are talking about. The newest addition to LGBTQ nightlife in Dallas is the nightclub The View. Situated just outside the Design District toward downtown on Riverfront Boulevard, this space is well outside of the Gayborhood, but it still attracts a huge crowd.

That may have something to do with its hunky, muscly cast of dancers who glisten and flex onstage as well as throughout the bar, interacting with patrons. Oh, what a view indeed!

The male dancers are certainly the venue’s calling card, but The View mixes things up, too, with its drag brunch events every Saturday and Sunday. Most nights have a theme — like Fuego Latino Wednesdays or Tasty Tuesdays — with drink specials. But — and not to objectify or anything — abs and pecs dominate the festive, fun ambiance at this spot. And if you’ve been working hard at the gym, you can try out your own sexy dancing skills at Sunday’s amateur night.

The View has certainly figured out its formula, and its one that had a continuous stream of cars coming in well before the later hours of a recent Saturday night.

— Rich Lopez