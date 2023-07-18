As families of transgender youth in Texas face the Sept. 1 when SB14 is set to take effect. SB14 prohibits Texas healthcare professionals from providing medically necessary healthcare for trans adolescents for the treatment of gender dysphoria and threatens doctors’ licenses if they do provide such treatment, which means that care such as gender-affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers will soon be inaccessible in Texas for any trans person until they turn 18, while the same treatments will be allowed to be provided to any other young person for any other reason.

In response, advocates have come together to launch resources to support these families. Families of transgender youth in Texas are now eligible to apply for support from the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project (STYEP), a regional project of the Campaign for Southern Equality, led in partnership in Texas with Equality Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT). The project helps transgender youth whose access to gender-affirming care has been disrupted by government policies. Through STYEP, families can receive accurate information about SB14, patient navigation to identify out-of-state gender-affirming care providers and emergency grants of $500 for immediate needs, including travel, medication and other logistics.

Families can request support at SouthernEquality.org/TXResources.